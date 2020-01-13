DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, DSOA, today laid the foundation stone for the W Motors Automotive Facility at the Dubai Silicon Oasis, UAE, the first manufacturing facility of its kind in the middle East, with an investment of AED370 million.

The groundbreaking event was also attended by Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of the DSOA, and Ralph R. Debbas’, W Motors Founder and CEO.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said, "As the comprehensive geo-economic map of the emirate is being developed by the Dubai Free Zones Council, in line with the 'Fifty-Year Charter' launched earlier this year by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which will accelerate the drive for further economic diversification and give it more momentum, free zones such as the Dubai Silicon Oasis continue to be the hub of choice for cutting-edge companies looking for advanced business ecosystems that provide full traction for the launch and growth locally, regionally, and globally."

Spread over an immense 120,000 sq.ft., the first phase of the project is set to be completed by 2020. The production of all W Motors vehicles will move to this location, including the limited series Fenyr SuperSport, upcoming new vehicles, electric and autonomous models, as well as all the vehicles under the company’s Special Projects Division.

Phase One will be divided into three blocks: the Manufacturing Division will comprise a mechanical workshop, an assembly area, a "Concept and Prototype" manufacturing zone, and will feature the latest machines equipped with advanced smart technologies for the production of carbon fibre, aluminium and other parts.

The main building will include the design, engineering, research and development and training centres along with an autonomous and technology development department. Also, the W Motors Gallery, which will showcase all models, will become a unique experiential space for visitors from all over the world.

Phase Two of the project will be the W Motors Automotive academy, developed in partnership with leading regional and international educational institutions. It will offer Automotive Design, Engineering, Transportation and AI-themed courses, in addition to certified programmes catering to students and interns from all over the world.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSOA, said, "Dubai Silicon Oasis offers businesses a unique ecosystem that allows them to leverage their strengths and benefit from Dubai’s role as a springboard for businesses seeking growth in the GCC which holds opportunities worth more than $1.5 trillion across all economic sectors."

Speaking of the huge milestone for the company, Debbas said, "Today is a momentous day for W Motors, and takes us a big step closer to vastly developing the automotive industry within the region – and specifically aligned with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global leader in innovation. We have worked closely with the DSOA to bring our production facility to life; now, the countdown to opening our doors is on!"