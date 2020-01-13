UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foundation Stone Laid For MENA's First Automotive Facility

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:30 PM

Foundation stone laid for MENA's first automotive facility

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, DSOA, today laid the foundation stone for the W Motors Automotive Facility at the Dubai Silicon Oasis, UAE, the first manufacturing facility of its kind in the middle East, with an investment of AED370 million.

The groundbreaking event was also attended by Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of the DSOA, and Ralph R. Debbas’, W Motors Founder and CEO.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said, "As the comprehensive geo-economic map of the emirate is being developed by the Dubai Free Zones Council, in line with the 'Fifty-Year Charter' launched earlier this year by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which will accelerate the drive for further economic diversification and give it more momentum, free zones such as the Dubai Silicon Oasis continue to be the hub of choice for cutting-edge companies looking for advanced business ecosystems that provide full traction for the launch and growth locally, regionally, and globally."

Spread over an immense 120,000 sq.ft., the first phase of the project is set to be completed by 2020. The production of all W Motors vehicles will move to this location, including the limited series Fenyr SuperSport, upcoming new vehicles, electric and autonomous models, as well as all the vehicles under the company’s Special Projects Division.

Phase One will be divided into three blocks: the Manufacturing Division will comprise a mechanical workshop, an assembly area, a "Concept and Prototype" manufacturing zone, and will feature the latest machines equipped with advanced smart technologies for the production of carbon fibre, aluminium and other parts.

The main building will include the design, engineering, research and development and training centres along with an autonomous and technology development department. Also, the W Motors Gallery, which will showcase all models, will become a unique experiential space for visitors from all over the world.

Phase Two of the project will be the W Motors Automotive academy, developed in partnership with leading regional and international educational institutions. It will offer Automotive Design, Engineering, Transportation and AI-themed courses, in addition to certified programmes catering to students and interns from all over the world.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSOA, said, "Dubai Silicon Oasis offers businesses a unique ecosystem that allows them to leverage their strengths and benefit from Dubai’s role as a springboard for businesses seeking growth in the GCC which holds opportunities worth more than $1.5 trillion across all economic sectors."

Speaking of the huge milestone for the company, Debbas said, "Today is a momentous day for W Motors, and takes us a big step closer to vastly developing the automotive industry within the region – and specifically aligned with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global leader in innovation. We have worked closely with the DSOA to bring our production facility to life; now, the countdown to opening our doors is on!"

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister World Technology Business UAE Dubai Company Vehicles Rashid Middle East Hub 2020 Event All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Masood condoles with affected families

3 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attack on military base in ..

5 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Reviews the OIC Efforts in Combating ..

5 minutes ago

Women’s Development Organization (WDO) Finalizes ..

5 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s picture in a London café goes vi ..

13 minutes ago

Unemployed Graduates Earned 230 Million Repees Thr ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.