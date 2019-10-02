Foundation stone laid for Zayed Dialysis Centre in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, and Dr. Hamad bin Al Shaikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, laid the foundation stone for the Zayed Dialysis Centre at Al Twar-3 in Dubai, to help reaffirm Dubai’s standing as a major regional destination for medical tourism.

Humaid Al Qutami said, "The Zayed Dialysis Centre is a shining example of synergy between the authorities, departments and associations. It also reflects the values inherent in the UAE society. It is an innovative initiative, especially because it delivers an important medical service, dialysis, but with a humanitarian approach, both of which are a priority for the DHA."

The DHA noted that there will be two specialised dialysis centres, the Zayed Dialysis Centre, which had its foundation stone laid today in the Al Twar area, while the second one would be located in the Al Barsha area.

Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani reiterated the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to continue efforts to stimulate Dubai's economy and meet the developmental and social requirements through the 50-Year-Charter that His Highness launched earlier this year.

Al Shaibani noted that the Zayed Dialysis Centre is in line with Dubai's commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, especially the third one aimed at ensuring a healthy life and promoting well-being for all people.

The Zayed Dialysis Centre will provide services to patients who require dialysis on a regular basis in accordance with the highest international standards, in addition to dialysis training at home. The design and construction of the centre is expected to be completed within 18 months from the date of signing the contract.

The centre will have two floors comprising a total area of 5,339.58 square metres with a capacity of 40 beds.

As per the agreement between the IACAD and the DHA, the centre will have 30 percent of its capacity allocated to cases from contributing charities, Dar al-Bar, Beit Al Khair Society and Dubai Charity, who will be treated for free.