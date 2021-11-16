UrduPoint.com

Founder’s Memorial Celebrates Sheikh Zayed’s Legacy On International Day For Tolerance

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 10:30 PM

Founder’s Memorial celebrates Sheikh Zayed’s legacy on International Day for Tolerance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) The Founder's Memorial, a national monument built in honour of the Father of the Nation, the late Sheikh Zayed, celebrated the International Day for Tolerance, which falls on 16th November each year, by paying special tributes to him.

The modern UAE carries a noble legacy, reflected in the peaceful and harmonious coexistence of more than 200 nationalities and cultures.

The memorial organised special cultural tours conducted in Arabic and English by the tour guides to mark the occasion. Visitors were briefed about the life and values of Sheikh Zayed and his extraordinary efforts to promote coexistence through empathy and intercultural understanding that have become an integral part of Emirati society.

In this context, the International Day for Tolerance reminds us of the signing of the Human Fraternity Document at the Founder’s Memorial, reflecting the UAE’s pioneering role in implementing the concepts of tolerance and coexistence. These characteristics have become a marker of the country. As citizens and residents of the UAE, we feel proud to hold these values that have also made the country an example for the entire world.

The memorial has evolved into a leading cultural and touristic destination in Abu Dhabi in a short time. Today, it is considered to be a landmark representing the country’s core culture.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Tours November Arab

Recent Stories

SCCI aims to raise trade exchange with Colombia

SCCI aims to raise trade exchange with Colombia

17 minutes ago
 Syria's Recovery From Conflict Hindered by Presenc ..

Syria's Recovery From Conflict Hindered by Presence of Foreign Troops - Authorit ..

1 minute ago
 Detained RT France Journalists Fined About $300 Ea ..

Detained RT France Journalists Fined About $300 Each - Court

1 minute ago
 USA to co-host T20 cricket World Cup in 2024

USA to co-host T20 cricket World Cup in 2024

1 minute ago
 US shoppers undaunted by inflation -- so far

US shoppers undaunted by inflation -- so far

1 minute ago
 Johnson Recommends UK Parliament to Ban Lawmakers ..

Johnson Recommends UK Parliament to Ban Lawmakers From Working as Paid Consultan ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.