Founder’s Memorial celebrates Sheikh Zayed’s legacy on International Day for Tolerance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) The Founder's Memorial, a national monument built in honour of the Father of the Nation, the late Sheikh Zayed, celebrated the International Day for Tolerance, which falls on 16th November each year, by paying special tributes to him.

The modern UAE carries a noble legacy, reflected in the peaceful and harmonious coexistence of more than 200 nationalities and cultures.

The memorial organised special cultural tours conducted in Arabic and English by the tour guides to mark the occasion. Visitors were briefed about the life and values of Sheikh Zayed and his extraordinary efforts to promote coexistence through empathy and intercultural understanding that have become an integral part of Emirati society.

In this context, the International Day for Tolerance reminds us of the signing of the Human Fraternity Document at the Founder’s Memorial, reflecting the UAE’s pioneering role in implementing the concepts of tolerance and coexistence. These characteristics have become a marker of the country. As citizens and residents of the UAE, we feel proud to hold these values that have also made the country an example for the entire world.

The memorial has evolved into a leading cultural and touristic destination in Abu Dhabi in a short time. Today, it is considered to be a landmark representing the country’s core culture.