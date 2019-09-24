Founder’s Memorial marks International Day of Sign Languages

The Founder’s Memorial recently hosted a delegation from the ‘Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination’ on the ‘International Day of Sign Languages’, which is marked on 23rd September

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) The Founder’s Memorial recently hosted a delegation from the ‘Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination’ on the ‘International Day of Sign Languages’, which is marked on 23rd September.

The gesture is in line with The Founder's Memorial social responsibility, and commitment to raise awareness on the importance of sign language as a means of communication with the deaf community, who represent a significant segment of society.

On this occasion, a guided tour was led by one of the cultural tour specialists, accompanied by a sign language specialist from the association, which enabled visitors to learn about the legacy and values of UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The delegation were briefed on Sheikh Zayed's dedication and support of People of Determination (people with disabilities) by creating an inclusive environment that strengthens social cohesion.

The tour also shed light on the founder’s role in integrating the People of Determination into the community as well as empowering them to achieve their aspirations and fully participate in society.