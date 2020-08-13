UrduPoint.com
Founder’s Memorial Online Tours Showcases Founding Father’s Legacy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) The Founder’s Memorial, a permanent national tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, has been providing people worldwide with an opportunity to learn about his rich legacy and noble qualities through remote cultural tours of the Memorial, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over 2,600 followers and viewers joined the remote cultural tours broadcasted live from the Memorial on its Instagram account, enabling people to gain an in-depth understanding of his vast influence, achievements, and visionary leadership approach that led to the renaissance of the UAE," the Memorial said in a statement.

The tours, which are led by qualified Emirati Cultural Tour specialists, allow people to discover the monumental artwork named The Constellation featuring a dynamic three-dimensional portrait of Sheikh Zayed that is considered one of the most significant abstract artworks that was designed by the international artist, Ralph Helmick. Housed in a 30m-high pavilion, The Constellation contains 1,327 geometric shapes suspended on 1,110 cables to create a series of evolving personal encounters with Sheikh Zayed’s image that can be viewed from various angles at the Memorial.

It will also provide them with the opportunity to gain deep insight into Sheikh Zayed through a series of immersive multimedia experiences that comply with rarely seen footage, images, and testimonials from people that knew Sheikh Zayed personally.

The live broadcasted guided cultural tour also explores the "Heritage Garden" populated with many plants and trees indigenous to the Arabian Peninsula, which reflects Sheikh Zayed’s love of nature and commitment to the preservation of local flora and fauna. While also discovering the "Elevated Walkway," featuring inspiring quotes by Sheikh Zayed that express his deep insight that continues to be a source of inspiration for coming generations.

Tours are offered in Arabic on Sundays at 11:00 am and on Mondays at 7:00 pm; and in English on Saturdays at 7:00 pm, and Wednesdays at 11 am.

