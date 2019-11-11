UrduPoint.com
Four AED167.1 Million Kindergartens Being Built In Abu Dhabi And Al Ain

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 05:45 PM

Four AED167.1 million kindergartens being built in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) The Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge, ADEK, has commenced the construction of four kindergartens, two in Abu Dhabi (at Al Falah and Al Riyadh city) and two in Al Ain (at Al Yahar and Bateen areas), within the context of the Abu Dhabi Future Schools Programme.

According to Musanada, the four kindergartens are set to accommodate up to 1,440 male and female pupils, 360 for each KG, and will be built-up on an area of over 40,000 square metres at a total cost of AED167.1 million.

The company said that it has designed all the new KG facilities in line with the 2-pearl Estidama’s sustainability rating stipulated by the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, meant for buildings that enhance efficiency in energy usage.

Musanada stated that the construction of these projects forms a part of its efforts to fulfil the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, towards the delivery of projects that avail of facilities aligned to the emirate’s advanced educational level, creating an environment that will motivate students to unleash their full potential and capabilities while focusing on investing in future generations as they are the most important factor for continuing the development and advancement process across all fields.

This is translated through the directives and orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Elaborating further, Musanada said that each kindergarten will consist of a ground-floor building that will comprise 18 classrooms, in addition to a rest lobby for pupils, offices for teaching and administrative staff, outdoor playgrounds, landscapes, and car and bus parking bays.

According to Musanada, the dedicated teams deployed on these projects comprising engineers, consultants and workers are diligently working to deliver the projects within a record time of not more than 12 months as per the agreed construction and delivery schedule.

On the other hand, the ADEK stated that the Abu Dhabi Future Schools Programme is part of its ambitious plans concerning the optimal investment for the establishment of integrated schools on par with the best international standards, in support of its plans to make schools a centre for bringing up a promising, educated generation.

