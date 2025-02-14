BUSAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) Four workers died in a fire at a hotel construction site in the southeastern port city of Busan, Korea, on Friday, Yonhap news Agency reported, citing authorities.

Two others were in cardiac arrest and four others suffered minor injuries after firefighters pulled all 10 workers known to have been inside the Banyan Tree hotel under construction, according to the Busan firefighting headquarters.

The fire started at approximately 10:50 am, presumably from insulating material loaded near a swimming pool on the building's first floor.

Firefighters rescued those trapped inside using helicopters, with some requiring CPR.

Authorities raised the fire response level to Level 2 of the three-tier system amid concerns over rising casualties.