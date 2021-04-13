Four donation channels announced for '100 Million Meals' campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) The "100 Million Meals" campaign has launched four easy ways to facilitate donations from individuals, businesspeople and institutions from inside and outside the UAE.

The campaign, the largest food drive of its kind in the Arab world, aims to provide food parcels to empower disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries in the middle East, Asia, and Africa to prepare their meals during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The campaign’s target is to provide basic food items, sufficient to prepare up to 100 million meals.

Every AED1 donated will help provide one meal for beneficiaries in targeted countries including Sudan, Lebanon, Jordan, Pakistan, Angola, Uganda and Egypt.

Companies and individuals can donate as little as AED1 through the website, SMS, bank transfer and call centre.

Any individual, institution, company or businessman inside and outside of the UAE can donate the value of any number of meals through the website: www.100millionmeals.ae.

People and companies in the UAE who prefer to text can send "Meal" via SMS to the specified numbers for Du or Etisalat.

SMS donations start from a minimum of 10 meals, at a value of AED10, by sending the "Meal" in an SMS to the number 1034, leading up to a donation of 500 meals at a cost of AED500 by sending the word "Meal" in a text message on the number 1038.

The rest of the numbers are listed on the campaign’s website.

Local and international contributions can be made via bank transfer to the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank, to the account number with IBAN no: AE080240 001520977815201.

Big monetary donations can be made by reaching out to the campaign’s team on the toll-free no: 8004999.

The various donation channels provided by the campaign allow charitable and humanitarian work during Ramadan to be directed to the communities most in need of support, aid and relief, and to help them in meeting a basic need, which is access to food.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) is teaming up with the United Nations World Food Programme, the Food Banking Regional Network and charity organisations in beneficiary countries to ensure food parcels are delivered to the doorsteps of impoverished families.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment (MBRCH) will support the campaign, alongside other local and Federal entities in the UAE.

The campaign is part of the UAE’s contribution to global efforts to combat world hunger and malnutrition, in line with the UN’s Sustainability Development Goals.