Wed 09th October 2019

Four Emirati entrepreneurs emerge as top winners at 2019 Pitch@Palace UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, KFED, announced four innovative Emirati entrepreneurs as the top winners of this year's edition of Pitch@Palace UAE during an awards ceremony held today at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, awarded the four winners who bested this year's batch of 12 entrepreneurs that pitched their unique and highly creative business ideas to a distinguished panel of judges.

The "Aryam" project, which offers cooling suits to help workers contend with high temperatures to be able to work effectively; the "Arabee" project, which provides children with a comprehensive Arabic language learning programme that encompasses songs, games, flashcards, worksheets and storybooks; "Doctorsae.com", a web-based platform for all health entities in the UAE where patients can easily search for doctors, hospitals, and pharmacies; and the "Rafeeq" application, which is a platform that links homeowners with licenced maintenance and decoration service providers in the UAE, were judged as the top four entries for this year's competition. They will now advance to represent the UAE at the upcoming Pitch@Palace GCC 2.0, which will be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain on 27th November, 2019. The four winning entries will also compete and represent the UAE at Pitch@Palace Global to be held at St. James Palace in London in December 2019.

Hussain Jassim Al Nowais, Chairman, KFED, said, "Over the last three years, Pitch@Palace UAE has received a strong response and remarkable success, proving itself as a strategic platform in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation in the UAE. The competition has also helped in providing Emirati entrepreneurs with the opportunity to highlight their projects across a global audience of influential figures that can help them transform their creative ideas into a thriving and sustainable reality.

Prince Andrew said, "It is a great pleasure to welcome you to Pitch@Palace UAE 3.0, and to be able to showcase the incredible innovation going on in the UAE. Please remember that this organisation is about collaboration and working together as a team. We are not here to pick winners, we are here to help businesses grow. All of us can make an enormous difference to these businesses by the things we can do for them."

This year's competition was held under the theme, "Technology serving Humans". Projects of the participants were presented from a scientific and technical perspective where competitors explored the potential impact of technology on people's daily lives.

During the awards ceremony, a special video was previewed, showcasing key moments of this year's competition, from its initial stages to the recently held a boot camp and the final rounds.

The KFED also organised an exhibition entitled, "Khalifa Fund Innovation Oasis", which was held on the sidelines of the event. The exhibition featured some of the innovative projects of the fund and its strategic partners.

The third edition of the competition represents a collaboration between the KFED and its local and strategic partners, including the Dubai SME, Sandooq Al Watan, the Khalifa Innovation Centre, the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Higher Colleges of Technology, StartAD, the Takamul Programme, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the National Programme for Small and Medium Enterprises and Projects, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), Sia Partners, the Global Innovation Institute, and Krypto Labs.

