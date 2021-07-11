UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four International Organisations Rank UAE Among Top 20 Countries In Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 11:15 PM

Four international organisations rank UAE among top 20 countries in education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, stressed that four international organisations that specialise in monitoring global competitiveness have ranked the UAE among the top 20 countries in the field of education, according to recent international competitiveness reports, adding that this is a well deserved national achievement.

The efforts of the UAE’s leadership since the establishment of the country have focussed on creating a modern country based on a cultured and educated population and a competitive education system, whose outcomes are being enjoyed today, he said.

The UAE was ranked first globally in the rates of enrolment in Primary education, literacy and number of international higher education students, as well as first place globally in the rate of completion of the primary stage, he further added, noting that the country’s education system has also attained several advanced positions in many other indicators.

Related Topics

Education UAE Top

Recent Stories

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

2 hours ago

Sharjah Chamber, Emirates Development Bank sign Mo ..

2 hours ago

DCD, Dubai&#039;s Committee for Building Permit Pr ..

3 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain achieves score of 97 percent in Sec ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds second meetin ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Health Services opens two new orthopedic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.