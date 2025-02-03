Four Iranian Navy Vessels Arrive At Port Khalid In Sharjah
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 07:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) Four Iranian navy vessels arrived today at Port Khalid in Sharjah for a three-day visit to the UAE.
Upon entering UAE territorial waters, the Iranian vessels were received by naval units from the UAE Navy and the National Guard Command.
The first of its kind, the Iranian vessels arrived as part of an exchange of visits between the two countries to enhance maritime security and ensure freedom of navigation in the region.
Recent Stories
Four Iranian navy vessels arrive at Port Khalid in Sharjah
6th Jewels of Emirates show concludes on high note
Abbottabad initiates large-scale tree plantation drive
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia SAIs fostering deeper cooperation
Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq directs early completion of Ja ..
UCI Ethics Commission declares Syed Azhar Ali Shah eligible for ACC
Anti-Polio drive launched in Hazara division amidst strict security
HESCO disconnects power supply of customs office upon dues of 50 million rupees
Governor KP highlights CPEC’s role in regional prosperity, development
Keamari police arrests 11 including notorious drug peddler
International community called for noticing Indian atrocities in IIOK
China's annual trade in services exceeds US$1 trillion
More Stories From Middle East
-
Four Iranian navy vessels arrive at Port Khalid in Sharjah1 minute ago
-
6th Jewels of Emirates show concludes on high note16 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB1 hour ago
-
UAE President visits Mohammed Al Bowardi in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Special Olympics UAE launches national table tennis development programme for People of Determinatio ..2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting culture of tolerance, coex ..2 hours ago
-
Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala2 hours ago
-
DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector3 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 20253 hours ago
-
Chairman of Kuwait Banking Association: Promising opportunities in banking sector between UAE, Kuwai ..3 hours ago
-
EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations3 hours ago
-
UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parliament4 hours ago