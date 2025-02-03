Open Menu

Four Iranian Navy Vessels Arrive At Port Khalid In Sharjah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 07:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) Four Iranian navy vessels arrived today at Port Khalid in Sharjah for a three-day visit to the UAE.

Upon entering UAE territorial waters, the Iranian vessels were received by naval units from the UAE Navy and the National Guard Command.

The first of its kind, the Iranian vessels arrived as part of an exchange of visits between the two countries to enhance maritime security and ensure freedom of navigation in the region.

