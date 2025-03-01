Open Menu

Four Killed As Cyclone Garance Slams Into France's Reunion Island

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) At least four people have died in the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion during the passage of a devastating cyclone that sowed destruction across the overseas French territory, officials said on Saturday.

AFP reported that on Friday, Cyclone Garance struck the territory of 900,000 people, uprooting trees, tearing off roofs and flooding homes. Entire streets were inundated and cars washed away.

Around 160,000 people were still without electricity, while more than 950 were staying in temporary accommodation centres.

More than 310,000 residents had no access to drinking water and nearly 140,000 were without internet access.

Related Topics

India Internet Electricity Water Died

Recent Stories

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expre ..

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..

36 minutes ago
 Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at S ..

Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

49 minutes ago
 Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

56 minutes ago
 IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

2 hours ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

3 hours ago
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..

4 hours ago
 China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expa ..

China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February

4 hours ago
 Chinese researchers invent power-free device to se ..

Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood

4 hours ago
 S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in Februa ..

S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East