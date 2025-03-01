Four Killed As Cyclone Garance Slams Into France's Reunion Island
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 06:45 PM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) At least four people have died in the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion during the passage of a devastating cyclone that sowed destruction across the overseas French territory, officials said on Saturday.
AFP reported that on Friday, Cyclone Garance struck the territory of 900,000 people, uprooting trees, tearing off roofs and flooding homes. Entire streets were inundated and cars washed away.
Around 160,000 people were still without electricity, while more than 950 were staying in temporary accommodation centres.
More than 310,000 residents had no access to drinking water and nearly 140,000 were without internet access.
Recent Stories
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February
More Stories From Middle East
-
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island2 minutes ago
-
Office of Development Affairs hosts two sessions at Investopia 2025 on future of philanthropy2 hours ago
-
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign2 hours ago
-
Global biodiversity agreement mobilises $200 billion boost for nature3 hours ago
-
UAE consolidating its position as strategic destination for FDI4 hours ago
-
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its commitment to citizen s ..4 hours ago
-
UN Secretary-General congratulates Muslims on advent of Ramadan4 hours ago
-
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Islamic nations on adve ..4 hours ago
-
South Korean institutions' foreign securities holdings hit all-time high in 20244 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day4 hours ago
-
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February4 hours ago
-
UN Ocean Forum to discuss ocean economy, sustainable use of marine resources4 hours ago