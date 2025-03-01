PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) At least four people have died in the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion during the passage of a devastating cyclone that sowed destruction across the overseas French territory, officials said on Saturday.

AFP reported that on Friday, Cyclone Garance struck the territory of 900,000 people, uprooting trees, tearing off roofs and flooding homes. Entire streets were inundated and cars washed away.

Around 160,000 people were still without electricity, while more than 950 were staying in temporary accommodation centres.

More than 310,000 residents had no access to drinking water and nearly 140,000 were without internet access.