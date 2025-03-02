Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) Four Palestinians were killed and six others injured as Israeli forces targeted various areas across the Gaza Strip, a day after the first phase of the ceasefire agreement concluded.

Since the announcement of the ceasefire, the total number of casualties has reached 116 fatalities and more than 490 injuries, according to medical sources in Gaza.

The Israeli government had earlier decided to halt the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and to close border crossings "until further notice" in conjunction with the end of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement last night.

In the West Bank, the Israeli assault on Jenin and its refugee camp entered its 41st day, leaving 27 dead and dozens injured. Displaced residents of the camp marked the first day of Ramadan under dire conditions, away from their homes and scattered from their families in shelters that provided them refuge.

Israeli forces continued to seal off the camp’s entrances with earth mounds, preventing residents from returning to their homes. Bulldozers and military vehicles carried out systematic demolitions around the camp, destroying 120 homes completely and partially damaging dozens more. Journalists were also barred from entering the camp to document the destruction.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces escalated their assault on Tulkarm city and its refugee camps for the 35th consecutive day, and on Nur Shams camp for the 22nd day.

The military intensified raids, home demolitions and forced displacement of Palestinian civilians, in addition to burning and destroying homes.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces had deployed reinforcements into the city and camps, firing live ammunition extensively, taking positions along Nablus Street and converting residential buildings into military outposts. The siege on the Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps remained in place.

In Nur Shams camp, Israeli forces set fire to residential homes and continued demolitions affecting more than 11 houses, forcing residents to evacuate at gunpoint. In Tulkarm camp, soldiers raided homes and shops, firing live rounds at residences in the Al-Mataar and Al-Hada’ida neighbourhoods to intimidate civilians.

Both camps witnessed a mass displacement, with over 16,000 people seeking refuge in shelters and the homes of relatives, as Israeli forces targeted infrastructure, destroying roads, water and electricity networks, sewage systems and communications. Amid the severe blockade, camp residents continued to issue distress calls for urgent supplies and repairs to essential services, while Israeli forces obstructed humanitarian efforts.