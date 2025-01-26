Open Menu

Four Militants Killed In Khyber District In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 11:15 AM

Four militants killed in Khyber district in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) The Pakistani Security Forces conducted an intelligence base operation in general area Bagh of Khyber district, killing four militants and injuring two others.

The Pakistani Army said in a statement that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed militants.

