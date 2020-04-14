Four million visits to UAE government portal during Q1 of 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) The number of visitors to the official portal of the UAE government, U.AE, exceeded 2.9 million during the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 56.63 percent from the first quarter of 2019, the Telecommunications Regulatory, TRA, announced.

The Authority added that there were four million visits to the portal in the first quarter of this year, while the number of new users reached 2.58 million.

Commenting on this milestone, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, said, "These figures reflect the UAE’s electronic presence in the era of digital transformation, as the portal represents the official address of the UAE on the World Wide Web, and is visited by all those interested in accessing information, services, projects, policies and laws in the UAE. Today, the portal is a reliable information source for all residents of the country. With the announcement of launching the m-Government by the wise leadership, the role of the portal has evolved to include e-participation, supporting the UN Online Service Index, which is one of the indicators of our country's national agenda."

This increase in the number of visitors is a result of measures taken by the portal team in keeping with government efforts to combat the coronavirus, where the portal has incorporated a special section on the coronavirus in line with the directives of the UAE government aimed at promoting awareness about the disease and working to curb its spread.

The portal’s role in limiting the spread of the coronavirus has also been strengthened by launching the services platform, through which all online services of the UAE’s Federal government entities can be accessed round-the-clock on a single platform through personal computers, mobiles or any other smart device, where approximately 34 government entities provide their online services through the platform: https://u.ae/services).https://u.ae/services.

U.AE consists of four main sections: information and services, UAE, e-participation and media. The information and services section covers topics such as employment, investment, tourism, infrastructure and visa systems, as well as a full list of all government services in the country.

The second section covers the history of the UAE in its various eras and its plans and strategies for shaping the future and achieving overall development. This section also addresses the UAE's efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations. In the e-participation section, there are many channels of communication with the UAE government, including advisory platforms, instant chat and others.