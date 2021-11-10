UrduPoint.com

Four More World-class Elite Athletes Confirmed To Participate In The 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) With less than three weeks to go until the third edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, race organiser, Abu Dhabi sports Council (ADSC), and race title sponsor, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), have confirmed four more elite athletes that will be vying for the top spot in the highly anticipated race on 26 November.

Following the recent announcement of the first group of world-class athletes, the latest additions to the elite category of male runners include the reigning 2019 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon winner, Reuben Kiprop Kipyego. Returning to try and beat his personal best race time of 2:03:55 while defending his crown, the Kenyan is ranked 20th in the world, and his recent successes include a second-place finish in 2019’s Buenos Aires Marathon and the 2021 Milano Marathon.

He will be joined by fellow Kenyan Abel Kirui, whose personal best record of 2:05:04 makes him a serious contender in Abu Dhabi. He has won both the 2009 Berlin Marathon and 2011 Daegu Marathon and was placed 4th in 2018’s London Marathon.

The confirmed female elite athletes include Kenya’s Vivian Kiplagat, who returns to the UAE in a bid to defend her 2019 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon win. Kiplagat was also crowned the winner of the 2019 Milano Marathon and the 2018 Buenos Aires Marathon and will be going all out to beat her personal best record of 2:22:11. Joining her will be Ethiopian, Alemu Megertu, who is currently ranked 40th in the world with a personal best time of 2:21:10.

Her marathon achievements include 1st place in 2019’s Rome Marathon and 2nd place in the 2019 Frankfurt Marathon.

Speaking on the confirmation of the latest world-class athletes, Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: "As we return for our much-anticipated third edition, this year’s elite level line-up will see some of the world’s best male and female runners heading to Abu Dhabi to compete for the top prize. With two ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon champions returning in 2021 to defend their title, we can look ahead to an incredible display of competition and talent, further enhancing the event’s global reputation as one of the most prestigious races to participate at. We are proud that they have chosen our wonderful city and this fantastic event, and we look forward to welcoming them to the start line in Abu Dhabi."

Prior to the race, from 22-25 November, a vibrant race village will be hosted at the ADNOC HQ Campus, welcoming participants and supporters with photo opportunities, family entertainment and a dedicated race pack collection area.

Open to 6 to 70 - year-olds and runners of all fitness levels, the family-friendly event aims to promote healthy lifestyles and elevate the physical wellbeing of the Abu Dhabi community. To register for the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, please visit: https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com/register-now/

