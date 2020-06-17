UrduPoint.com
Four New Schools Set To Open In Dubai In 2020-21 Academic Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:15 PM

Four new schools set to open in Dubai in 2020-21 academic year

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority, KHDA, announced today that four new schools are set to open in Dubai in the 2020-21 academic year providing parents with more education choices. Creating over 4,100 new seats, the schools will open in different areas of Dubai.

Mohammed Darwish, CEO of KHDA's Permits and Compliance Sector, said: "Dubai is a key player in the global economy and our continued growth in education is driven by innovation. New schools will bring new educational models that are in line with changing expectations of families. We are positive that our new schools will continue to build on Dubai’s commitment to continue delivering high-quality education."

The schools opening this year are located in Abu Hail, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Jebel Ali and Al Rashidiya.

Darwish further said: "The private education sector in Dubai continues to see growth and demonstrate its resilience. We have grown year-on-year and Dubai is today home to around 300,000 students. The availability of high-quality education choices has been instrumental in helping Dubai achieve its strategic goals."

Building on strong demand from parents for innovative education offerings, the four new schools will offer a choice of UK, US and Indian curriculum schools.

Dubai witnessed a 2.1 per cent overall growth in enrollment, according to its latest landscape report. The emirate has a total of 209 private schools. A total of 30 new schools have been added in the last three years, signifying the growth dynamism of the emirate’s education sector

