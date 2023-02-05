Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) The Organising Committee of the Gov Games has signed sponsorship agreements with four national entities to support the fourth edition of the high-energy team-building challenge.

The entities include the First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), Dubai Design District (d3), and Lululemon from Majid Al Futtaim Group.

The new set of sponsors will join the Main Sponsor, DP World, and the Golden Sponsor, Emarat General Petroleum (EMARAT) in their efforts to contribute to the expansion of the Gov Games tournament, which is scheduled to be held from 2-5 March 2023, in d3.

Marwan bin Issa, Director of Gov Games, said, “Ever since H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, launched the Gov Games in 2018, the event has received tremendous support from the public and private organisations across the UAE. This contributed to positioning Dubai as a sports destination, and one of the most active cities in the world.”

He added, “We appreciate the role of the sponsoring entities in supporting sporting events and activities, and celebrating the values of teamwork, represented by the private sector companies such as the First Abu Dhabi Bank, Du and Lululemon, in addition to Dubai Design District, one of the most important destinations in Dubai, which will host the tournament next month.”

Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group, stated, “Dubai Design District is thrilled to host the fourth edition of Gov Games. As a member of TECOM Group, d3 is committed to building upon our Group’s unique community culture by helping create opportunities for further engagement. Dubai’s Gov Games shares our spirit of team building and collaboration. Sports promote healthy people and lifestyles and simultaneously strengthen communities and shared values. With this year’s edition going global, we’re delighted for d3 to provide a platform for participating teams to Rethink the Regular, one competition at a time.”

Ahmed Abu Rahima, Senior Vice President – Government Relations at du, commented, “At du, we are proud to support the fourth edition of the Gov Games, which has become one of the most prominent team-building events within the sports agenda in Dubai.

This sponsorship reinforces our commitment to support the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, to transform Dubai into one of the most vibrant and active cities in the world. The objective of the Gov Games is in line with our vision to participate in various sporting events and encourage our employees and the wider community to adopt healthier and safer lifestyle.”

Tracy Faulkner, Group Chief Communications & External Relations Officer at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), said, “Every year the Gov Games play a meaningful role in uniting community members from the UAE by putting their mental and physical endurance to the test. At FAB, we are proud to sponsor the Gov Games as this strongly connects with our objective to contribute to social and human development. We believe the Gov Games bring out the very best in people, be it through collaboration, diversity, tolerance, or teamwork. As we look to the future, FAB will continue to partner with events and competitions that inspire growth in communities whether through sports, youth, education or sustainable living.”

Fahed Ghanim, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, noted, “We are delighted to be chosen as the official Clothing Sponsor for the fourth edition of the Gov Games. Through this partnership, we aim to encourage the society to adapt healthy and vibrant lifestyle which comes in line with Dubai's health objectives and to contribute to the UAE’s efforts to promote teamwork and harmony spirit within the society. This stems from our vision aimed at inspiring and motivating community members to practice sports and engage for a better life.”

The fourth edition of Gov Games will feature a newly announced category, Battle of the Cities, where teams from 28 major cities across the world will compete to win the global Gov Games title. In addition, the Gov Games include the Government categories for men and women from the local and Federal government entities, beside the Community category.

Registration is still open to join the games until 9th February 2023.