Four new UAE Ambassadors-designate to friendly countries were sworn in before Mohammed bin Rashid

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today the credentials of ambassadors of several friendly countries to the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.

Four new UAE Ambassadors-designate to friendly countries were sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.