Four new UAE ambassadors sworn in before Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Four new UAE ambassadors to friendly countries were sworn in remotely today before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Murshid Al Kaabi, Ambassador to Benin, Abdullah Hussain Obaid Hassan Al Shamsi, Ambassador to Uganda, Rashid Matar Sultan Al Sairi, Ambassador to New Zealand, and Saeed Abdullah Saif Al Qamzi, Ambassador to Argentina, swore to be loyal to the UAE and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as to protect the country’s national interests, perform their duties with loyalty and devotion, respect the country’s constitution and preserve its reputation abroad.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wished the new ambassadors luck and success in serving their country, protecting its higher interests, and supporting all UAE citizens abroad in terms of treatment, tourism or study.

He also urged them to respect the laws and cultures of their host countries while representing the UAE, adhere to their local laws, and not intervene in their internal affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also remotely received the credentials of Kamal Vaswani, Ambassador of Singapore to the UAE, who conveyed, to him and His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, the greetings of Halima Yacob, President of Singapore, and Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Vaswani and wished him and his family a good stay in the UAE. H.H. assured Vaswani that like all the ambassadors from friendly countries, he will receive full cooperation and support, to help him perform his duties and develop friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Singapore.