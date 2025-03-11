Four Palestinians Martyred In West Bank, Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 09:19 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Four Palestinians were martyred today by Israeli forces in separate incidents in both Rafah and Jenin, WAFA news Agency reported.
Medical sources reported that a Palestinian woman was martyred by fire from an Israeli drone in the town of Al-Shawka, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli forces fired towards Palestinian homes in the eastern part of Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, increasing tension and concern among residents.
In the city of Jenin, in the northern West Bank, two Palestinian youths were martyred by Israeli army fire, though their identities remain unknown, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
The ministry also announced that the number of martyrs in Jenin had risen to three following the martyrdom of a 58-year-old Palestinian woman who was shot by Israeli forces in the eastern neighborhood.
An Israeli special forces unit had stormed the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, surrounded a house, and targeted a location on Haifa Street west of the city. They also evacuated a residential building in the Khilat Al-Souha neighborhood after forcing its residents to leave, present their identification, detaining them, and interrogating them on-site. Additionally, several apartment contents were destroyed.
