Open Menu

Four Palestinians Martyred In West Bank, Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 09:19 PM

Four Palestinians martyred in West Bank, Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Four Palestinians were martyred today by Israeli forces in separate incidents in both Rafah and Jenin, WAFA news Agency reported.

Medical sources reported that a Palestinian woman was martyred by fire from an Israeli drone in the town of Al-Shawka, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli forces fired towards Palestinian homes in the eastern part of Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, increasing tension and concern among residents.

In the city of Jenin, in the northern West Bank, two Palestinian youths were martyred by Israeli army fire, though their identities remain unknown, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The ministry also announced that the number of martyrs in Jenin had risen to three following the martyrdom of a 58-year-old Palestinian woman who was shot by Israeli forces in the eastern neighborhood.

An Israeli special forces unit had stormed the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, surrounded a house, and targeted a location on Haifa Street west of the city. They also evacuated a residential building in the Khilat Al-Souha neighborhood after forcing its residents to leave, present their identification, detaining them, and interrogating them on-site. Additionally, several apartment contents were destroyed.

Related Topics

Drone Fire Army Martyrs Shaheed Gaza Bank Haifa Women From

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency completes critical design review ..

UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Astero ..

20 seconds ago
 Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 perce ..

Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 percent growth in 2024

41 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to str ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to strengthen strategic relations

48 seconds ago
 MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future

MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future

1 minute ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of hea ..

2 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support f ..

OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support food security, climate action i ..

2 minutes ago
Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers ..

Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of strategic partnership agreemen ..

2 minutes ago
 Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign rea ..

Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign reach over AED3.3 billion with pa ..

3 minutes ago
 Space42, Viasat announce partnership to explore sh ..

Space42, Viasat announce partnership to explore shared global 5G NTN initiative

3 minutes ago
 AWQAF Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation to develop AED38 ..

AWQAF Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation to develop AED38 million endowment facility at ..

3 minutes ago
 National Media Office launches Bridge Summit; inau ..

National Media Office launches Bridge Summit; inaugurates BRIDGE Non-Profit Foun ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East