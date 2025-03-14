Four people injured in blast targeting mosque in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Four people were injured today in an explosion targeting a mosque in South Waziristan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

According to local police, the explosion was caused by an IED planted by unknown persons in the pulpit of the Maulana Abdul Aziz mosque in Waziristan.

Security forces cordoned off the site to gather evidence, while the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.