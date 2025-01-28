Open Menu

Four Players Added To Star-studded Line Up For Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) French player Caroline Garcia, Czech Marketa Vondrousova, American Ashlyn Krueger and Japanese Wakana Sonobe have been added to a star-studded line up for this year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, scheduled to take place from 1st-8th February at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed sports City.

Excitement continues to build ahead of the third edition of the all-female WTA 500 event, and what was already a strong field has been bolstered by the addition of four more talented players, with Garcia, Vondrousova and Krueger awarded wildcards for the main draw, while Sonobe earns a wildcard for the qualifiers.

Garcia, Krueger and Sonobe will all be returning to Abu Dhabi having competed in the 2024 competition.

Garcia faced a challenging first-round match against Sorana Cirstea, where she was edged out in a three-set battle, while Krueger lost at the hands of eventual runner-up, Daria Kasatkina. Sonobe, meanwhile, was beaten in straight sets by Bernarda Pera.

