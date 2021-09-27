Four Smart Police Stations to serve Expo 2020 visitors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) The Dubai Police General Command and Dubai Expo 2020 Office have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide policing services to visitors of the global event at four Smart Police Stations (SPS) 24/7 without human intervention.

Major General Ali Ahmed Abdullah Ghanem, Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, and Colonel Ali Khalifa Al Ghais, Chief Executive Officer of Security for Expo 2020 Dubai, signed the MoU in the presence of other senior officers and employees from both sides.

Maj. Gen. Ghanem stressed that the MoU is in line with Dubai Police's keenness to enhance the partnership between the police force and the Expo 2020 Office to serve visitors of the world’s greatest show. He further highlighted the importance of cooperation and coordination to attend to visitors’ needs and enquiries via the latest and most innovative service channels.

"The Smart Police Stations (SPS), three are of which are 'Walk-in' concept, are going to offer vital unmanned services. These include reporting crimes and traffic incidents and other community-based services.

To ensure the highest levels of community happiness, customers can also apply for permits and certificates easily and conveniently without visiting the traditional police stations," Maj. Gen. Ghanem added.

Meanwhile, Col. Al Ghais confirmed that Dubai Police plays a significant role in securing the much-awaited event of great economic, touristic and cultural importance. "Dubai Police provides full and continuous support and shares all policing expertise to ensure an extraordinary experience for visitors," he continued.

Smart and interactive technologies support this type of self-service station. SPS enables customers to complete transactions smoothly without visiting the traditional police stations or waiting in queues. SPS also enables officers, who speak seven different languages, to serve customers effectively through video calls.

SPS are in response to the directives of the wise leadership to make Dubai the world’s smartest and most forward-looking city.