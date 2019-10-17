Four special movie screenings, two premieres at MENA Cinema Forum - Dubai

DUBAI, October (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) Dubai will host the MENA Cinema Forum, the only cinema convention catering to the industry in the region, on October 22-24.

Supported by Dubai Studio City and global giants of the cinema industry, the event will celebrate, discuss, and explore everything new in the world of cinema, gathering over 60 speakers, and 800 experts in cinema production, distribution, construction, technology and content from more than 50 countries.

The MENA Cinema Forum is offering a unique platform, where industry decision makers meet international movie creators and technology pioneers to discuss the future of cinema industry, the hidden opportunities and the vast possibilities in a festive atmosphere where movie premieres, screenings, awards and themed poolside after-parties are among many glamours packed activities of the 3 days busy agenda of wonders.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Studio City, said: "Technology transformed the way we produce and consume content, and as a result The MENA region’s content creation industry, especially Arabic, has grown rapidly supported by new technologies and the emergence of new platforms. Dubai successfully managed to be a hub for aspiring content creators and filmmakers by providing them with the state-of-the-art infrastructure and the right ecosystem to thrive."

He added, "Dubai Studio City is home to over 275 local, regional and global corporations, foresees a strong expansion of the filmmaking industry to address the growing need of the content creation sector and this underlines Dubai regional role for talents and companies.

"Our collaboration with the second edition of the MENA Cinema Forum, reflects Dubai Studio City’s role in the content creation and new media sector. We anticipate the event to be educational, enlightening and informative for all attendees, more specifically for the youth."

MENA Cinema Forum is offering its participants two world premieres and four special movie screenings. Delegates will attend the exclusive Premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate in the Dolby Cinema at Reel Cinemas, the Dubai Mall and a special screening of Zombieland: Double Tap at VOX Cinemas, Mall of the Emirates.

An exclusive movie premiere for the first Saudi full Feature Animation Movie by Myrkott Animation Studio. Special Screening of The Addams Family, and World Premiere, Leonardo The Works by Seventh Art Productions at VOX Cinemas, Mall of the Emirates. The event is also giving away prize Tickets to exclusive groups to be a part of the movie premieres.

Representing a unique celebration of the veterans and gurus of cinema industry like never before, blending business and pleasure in one place, as no one can achieve such an equilibrium like the master minds behind such a distinctive event; Great Minds Events, organizers of this exceptional experience.

Premiering Terminator: Dark Fate and Leonardo: The Works, plus screening The Addams Family, Son-Mother, and Zombieland, and unveiling the full feature cartoon Masameer to the participants, this year’s forum has grown massively in size and significance. The event is spread across three levels of Conrad Hotel Dubai and VOX Cinemas and Mall of the Emirates in order to accommodate the event’s many features, combining conferencing, exhibition, movie premieres, film slates, award giving ceremonies, workshops, corporate meetings, special screenings, and post event poolside cocktail receptions to cater to the industry with a holistic approach.

Leila Masinaei, Managing Partner of Great Minds Event Management, said: "The cinema and the larger entertainment industry present a huge opportunity in the region. From one angle, cinema is an art and an outlet of telling stories, crossing time and space, and our region is full of amazing untold tales and potential landscapes and amazing facilities to tell these stories and make stunning films. From another angle, the cinema industry provides immense opportunities for construction and infrastructure development, providing family friendly amenities to improve the quality of life, tourism and much more."