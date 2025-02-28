Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support Gaza

AL-ARISH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) Four UAE aid planes arrived at El Arish International Airport this week as part of the UAE’s humanitarian air bridge under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reaffirming the country's ongoing commitment to supporting Palestinian families in Gaza.

The aid shipments were made possible through the support of several Emirati charitable organisations, including Al Ihsan Charity Association, Sharjah Charity International, Dar Al Ber Society; Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation; International Charity Organisation, Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Work, Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation, and Fujairah Charity Association.

The four planes carried 1,442 tonnes of essential relief supplies, including food packages, Ramadan essentials, hygiene kits, shelter tents, newborn baby kits, and other urgent necessities aimed at alleviating the hardships of families affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Upon arrival, the UAE humanitarian aid team stationed in Al-Arish received the planes and began actively organising and facilitating the transfer of supplies to the Rafah Border Crossing, ensuring their swift and efficient delivery to the people of Gaza in coordination with relevant authorities.

These efforts are part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched by the UAE to provide urgent humanitarian relief to those affected in Gaza. The operation includes sending relief and medical aid, establishing a fully equipped field hospital for the wounded in Gaza, deploying a floating hospital in Al-Arish, and transporting patients to hospitals in the UAE for treatment.