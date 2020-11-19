Fourth annual FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival starts November 24 virtually

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) will welcome major Names from the global FinTech community participating at this year’s FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival (FinTech AD).

Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, and Masdar, are government partners of the event’s first-ever virtual edition.

Taking place from 24 to 26 November, FinTech AD will host local, regional and international government officials, policymakers, international financial leaders and C-suite executives who will address issues on transforming the UAE and wider MENA region’s regulatory FinTech landscape.

Commenting on the agenda, Richard Teng, CEO of the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), said: "ADGM extends its sincerest thanks to our leading panel of sponsors, partners and speakers for contributing to what I am confident will be the largest edition of the FinTech AD Festival. We aim to leverage this event to create a continuous dialogue on the evolving FinTech sector and convene regulators, policymakers, FinTech stakeholders and financial institutions to advance the digitalisation agenda. We look forward to hosting the fourth annual edition of FinTech AD alongside the Central Bank of the UAE, ultimately catalysing the region’s FinTech sector towards further growth."

Dr. Sabri Al Azazi, Chief Operating Officer at the Central Bank of the UAE, said: "The Central Bank of the UAE is pleased to co-host the fourth edition of FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival, a leading initiative congregating the world’s foremost policymakers and financial sector professionals to network and innovate, alongside the Abu Dhabi Global Market. As we continue to drive innovation across the UAE’s financial and banking system, the Central Bank is committed to supporting pioneering platforms, such as FinTech Abu Dhabi, that catalyse continuous dialogue and knowledge sharing in the realm of financial innovation between key stakeholders.

We are confident that this year’s event will only further reinforce the UAE’s position as a preferred FinTech hub and innovation capital."

As part of its expansive agenda powered by Unbound, FinTech AD will host a variety of initiatives and activities that aim to facilitate fruitful engagement between FinTech innovators, regulators and leading financial institutions.

Notably, FinTech AD 2020 will once again feature the Government FinTech Forum, dedicated to bringing together regional and global policy makers, think tanks and financial regulators to promote cross border collaboration, and to discuss the seminal issues effecting today’s financial sector.

This year’s event will also host the Youth Circle, a platform that brings youths together in an interactive dialogue with government and industry role models to shape the technology and innovation ecosystem of the future. Participants will get the opportunity to hear from inspiring speakers including Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, the UAE Space Agency, the Abu Dhabi tech ecosystem – Hub71, and ADGM.

The event will also mark the conclusion of The Search, a global tour encompassing 28 countries scouting the world's most exciting FinTech start-ups, wherein chosen participants will showcase their innovations at FinTech AD as part of the FinTech100 programme and be provided the opportunity meet potential investors.

Other flagship features of FinTech AD 2020 include the Innovation Challenge and the FinTech Awards. In addition, Plug & Play ADGM will be hosting its first virtual FinTech Expo in conjunction with FinTech AD this year, celebrating local and international startups that participated in its accelerator programme for 2020.