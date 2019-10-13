UrduPoint.com
Fourth Edition Of Dubai Watch Week To Kick Off In November

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 03:45 PM

Fourth edition of Dubai Watch Week to kick off in November

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) The world’s watch industry is set to converge on Dubai for the fourth edition of Dubai Watch Week, the global event celebrating the art of horology, scheduled to take place from 20th to 24th November. The biennial platform, dedicated to uniting and growing the global watch community for the preservation and transmission of horological knowledge, is set to unveil a programme of events, exhibitions, and activations during the five-day event.

Dubai Watch Week has established itself as a key event in the regional and international horological Calendar. The event has gained popularity over the past few years amongst the collector base and watch enthusiasts who wish to have direct access to industry experts and key figures. In addition, the focus on education remains Dubai Watch Week’s most important pillar, with panel discussions, masterclasses and creative hubs available for public access.

Speaking on the occasion, Hind Abdul Hamied Seddiqi, Director-General of Dubai Watch Week, said, "Dubai Watch Week’s is proud to present one of the most exciting editions to date as we explore the world of innovation and technology through the eyes of our partners, brands and supporters. The event has grown organically over the past few years and this year we have the largest edition with over 6000 SQM of space that will bring to life our vision.

The fourth edition is set to be a memorable event with key milestones such as the participation of Rolex and several other exciting programmes that will be unveiled in due course. We look forward to welcoming our expanded and diverse visitors to the 2019 edition of one of the most anticipated horological events of the year."

The event will also play host to a number of international watch launches by key global brands.

Returning for this year’s edition is the Horology Forum, which is set to bring together key experts from varying industries. Notable speakers include watch curators, pioneers, brands, artists and collectors who will exchange insights and perspectives over a series of panel discussions dedicated to the transfiguration of horology.

The first-of-its-kind non-commercial event also maintains its commitment to showcasing the creativity and ingenuity of the industry through the brand-led Creative Hubs and watchmaking and watch craft masterclasses. Visitors can expect to experience the most interactive and inclusive edition of Dubai Watch Week to date in which to learn more about the remarkable craft of watchmaking and inspire a new generation of watch enthusiasts.

The event is free-to-enter for all and masterclasses and panels can be registered for by visiting the website.

