Fourth Edition Of Joint Awareness Campaign For Security And Safety At Gas Stations To Kick Off On July 26

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for security and safety at gas stations to kick off on July 26

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2023 (WAM) – The Media Committee of the joint national awareness campaign for security and safety at gas stations will launch the fourth consecutive edition of the campaign, under the slogan ‘Five for your Safety’, set to run from July 26 to September 25. The campaign is in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership of improving the levels of security and safety in society.

The Committee includes representatives of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the General Command of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) and the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

The campaign aims to raise the level of awareness on safety and security indicators and the proper practices to be adopted at gas stations, particularly during fuel-filling. It also targets to enhance individuals’ adherence to safe fueling practices, i.

e., slowing down to 20 km/h upon entering the station, avoiding getting out of the vehicle unless absolutely necessary, avoiding smoking, turning off the engine, and ensuring that the fuel tank is tightly closed.

The campaign will use a variety of media and tools to spread its awareness messages as widely as possible. These messages will be shown on gas station screens across the nation, as well as on the government’s and the campaign partners’ social media platforms.

The campaign is a creative initiative to increase gas station users' adherence to the rules and regulations that will ensure their safety, especially in light of the campaign third edition's outstanding success in achieving results that helped raise the percentage of compliance with security and safety requirements in gas stations from 54% to 74% and the percentage of awareness from 89% to 95%.

