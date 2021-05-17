Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award honours 77 exceptional workers and companies

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, 77 workers and companies were honoured in the fourth edition of the Taqdeer Award.

The award ceremony was attended by government department heads, senior officials, representatives of regional and international organisations, professionals from both public and private sectors, members of the diplomatic corps and the media.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour, Chairman of Taqdeer Award and the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs (PCLA) in Dubai and Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA-Dubai), expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Patron of the Taqdeer Award, for his unlimited support and invaluable guidance to help the Award achieve its goals.

Bin Suroor said, "The UAE has created a legislative framework to ensure the rights of workers and provide them a safe work environment. The Taqdeer Award recognises the companies that provide the best care and working environment for their workers and honours exceptional workers for their contributions to setting new standards in labour welfare.

"The UAE’s efforts to maintain high standards of health and safety during the pandemic have made it one of the few countries that have successfully protected the community and its labour force. The facilities and services provided by the country to combat COVID-19 have exceeded international benchmarks.

"The fourth edition of the Taqdeer Award, part of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, has been able to able to achieve significant progress in promoting better relationships between the companies and workers, marked by respect for each other’s rights and a commitment to fulfilling their mutual responsibilities. We also launched a wider campaign to raise awareness about precautionary measures to ensure the safety of workers at their workplaces."

The key achievements of the fourth edition of the Award include: 1. 35 government incentives provided by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Municipality, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) to companies and workers who achieved 4 and 5-star ratings.

2. Launch of a new project to provide Excellence Cards to workers to enable them to obtain special discounts from shopping centres, service establishments and restaurants close to their places of living.

3. Distribution of millions of protective masks, gloves and meals to workers by the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs (PCLA) in Dubai in coordination with the relevant authorities.

4. Organisation of field awareness campaigns in different languages and several virtual awareness campaigns to educate employees of companies and millions of workers in Dubai and the UAE about COVID-19 precautionary measures in their accommodation and workplaces.

Major General Bin Suroor further said the Taqdeer Award will help consolidate the UAE's reputation as a leader in implementing progressive labour welfare policies. He expressed his deepest gratitude to the government agencies that have supported the Award as well as all relevant committees; assessors; sponsoring companies, the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, and the Award team. He also congratulated the winners of the Award and called on companies that did not make it to this year’s winning list to redouble their efforts in the next edition of the Award.

Addressing the heads and representatives of the companies and the workers attending the ceremony, he said, "I invite you to work unitedly to further raise standards in labour welfare and exceed global benchmarks. The UAE will never forget the part the workers have played in its development and their contributions to making it one of the world’s most developed countries in a relatively short time."

During the ceremony, bin Surour honoured the companies and workers who won the award and wished them greater success on the path of excellence in labour welfare. He also honoured the representatives of the Strategic Partners for the Award.

A total of 77 workers and companies were recognised in the five categories of the fourth edition of the Award. Four companies were placed in the 5-star category, 11 companies in the 4-star category, and 14 companies in the 3-star category.

Four engineers received a 5-star category award, while four supervisors were awarded the title of distinguished field supervisor and four workers honoured in the category of distinguished workers. In the 4-star category, 11 workers received the title of distinguished field supervisor and 11 workers received the distinguished worker title. In the 3-star category, 14 workers received the distinguished worker title.

Winning companies included: Al Naboodah Construction Group, Nestle Dubai Manufacturing, Imdaad LLC, Kimoha Entrepreneurs FZCO (5-star category); Amana Steel and Building Contracting LLC, Al Mashrabia Furniture Industry LLC, China State Construction Engineering Corporation middle East, SD (Middle East) LLC, Aroma International Building Contracting LLC, Al Sahel Contracting Company LLC, United Engineering Construction LLC (UNEC), GECO Mechanical & Electrical Ltd., EROS Group, Al Nasr Contracting Company LLC, Agility Global Logistics FZE (4-star category).

EFS Facilities Services Group, Tristar Transport LLC, Tencate Thiolon Middle East LLC, Danway Electrical and Mechanical Engineering LLC, DULSCO, World Security, Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd., Belhasa Six Construct, Precision Plastic Products Company, Electra Exhibitions FZ LLC, Petronash FZE, Hard Precast Building Systems LLC, RAQ Contracting Co. LLC, Larsen & Toubro Limited (3-star category).