Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nominations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) The World Police Summit Awards is accepting nominations for its fourth edition, introducing two new categories: Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Policing and the Innovation Award for Startups. With these additions, the total number of award categories has increased to 12, recognising excellence in various policing and security fields.

The awards celebrate achievements in the following categories: Excellence in Criminal Investigation, Excellence in Anti-Narcotics, People of Determination Excellence, Best Police Application, Best Innovative Idea in Security & Law Enforcement, Excellence in Customer Service in Policing, Excellence in Road Safety, Excellence in Forensic Science, Good Samaritan Award, Best Artificial Intelligence Implementation in Policing, Startups Innovation Award, and the Inspiring Female Officer Award, dedicated to women in policing.

The World Police Summit Awards Ceremony is one of the highlights of the World Police Summit, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13th to 15th May, 2025. This event will bring together law enforcement personnel, experts, academics, and government representatives to discuss the challenges facing law enforcement authorities worldwide.

The Summit, held annually in Dubai, is a leading global platform that convenes law enforcement professionals, government officials, security experts, and technology innovators from around the world. The summit facilitates high-level discussions on the most pressing challenges in modern policing, including advancements in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cross-border law enforcement. Through a variety of workshops, exhibitions, and networking opportunities, the event fosters global collaboration and explores ways to develop future solutions that enhance global security.

Supported by major international agencies, the summit serves as a catalyst for innovation, knowledge exchange, and unifying the efforts of law enforcement agencies across borders.

The awards aim to highlight the accomplishments of personnel in law enforcement agencies and bodies worldwide, honoring experts, specialists, police leaders, and all personnel in specialised fields dedicated to safeguarding communities while upholding the highest global standards despite challenges.

The awards also recognise organisations that provide innovative, intelligent solutions to enhance the future of law enforcement and emphasise the critical role of technology in policing, particularly in international cooperation and tackling transnational crime.

The World Police Summit Awards has commenced accepting nominations from law enforcement personnel globally. Eligible professionals can now submit their applications following the specific criteria outlined on the award’s official website. The 2025 prestigious global awards have seen a 55% increase in submitted nominations, compared to the previous edition. Law enforcement personnel worldwide are eligible to apply before 31st March, 2025, following specific criteria published on the official award website.

The award jury comprises leading global academics specialising in policing and law enforcement sciences. Nominees go through multiple stages before reaching the final round, where only three candidates per category advance. One winner is selected for each category.

In the 2024 edition, which featured 10 award categories, winners included law enforcement agencies and individuals from Brazil, Italy, Spain, Canada, India, Qatar, Pakistan, and the UAE.

Commenting on the launch of the fourth edition of the World Police Summit Awards, Captain Marwan Abdullah Al Mulla, Head of Strategic Thought Section and the Head of the World Police Summit Awards, stated, “The World Police Summit Awards provide a significant opportunity to recognise and honor the achievements of law enforcement professionals. We are pleased to introduce two new categories this year to recognise the best use of artificial intelligence in policing and innovation in startups.”

