Fourth Sharjah Events Festival Attracts Over 30,000 Visitors
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 04:17 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) The Sharjah Government Media Bureau wrapped up yesterday the fourth edition of the Sharjah Events Festival at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah.
The four-day festival attracted more than 30,000 visitors who had the opportunity to enjoy and experience forest adventures and as many as 52 activities, including thrilling contests, challenges, games, carnival shows and live theatrical performances targeting all age groups and family members.
The festival saw the launch of the Sharjah Events Agenda 2025, showcasing the various activities and events that will be organised during the coming months by various government and private entities in the emirate. The public can view all the upcoming attractions on the website https://sharjahevents.ae
As many as 24 government organisations and private entities participated in and contributed to the festival's success by presenting and disseminating positive and purposeful awareness messages about various sectors in a way that suits different age groups and communities.
Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), said that the rich agenda and diverse activities that the Sharjah Events Festival offered combined entertainment and knowledge and aspirations of the emirate.
The festival aligns with Sharjah's distinguished identity, consolidating the emirate's position as a complete and diverse tourist, cultural and entertainment destination, added Allay.
The SGMB Director-General pointed out that the strong participation by government and private entities has contributed to the success of the festival and enhanced the diversity of its purposeful messages, especially in light of the tremendous popularity it enjoys among the public, establishing it as one of the most prominent annual events for family entertainment.
Recent Stories
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan
Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM
Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1
'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regional media
RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across multiple categories
Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project in Germany
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on National Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
Representatives of 35 countries meet at International Cadet Ball in Moscow2 minutes ago
-
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LNG project3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA3 minutes ago
-
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai3 minutes ago
-
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan4 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure4 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM4 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 14 minutes ago
-
'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regional media4 minutes ago
-
RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across multiple categories5 minutes ago
-
Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project in Germany5 minutes ago