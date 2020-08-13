Fourth UAE aid plane arrives in Beirut

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) A UAE aid plane has arrived in Lebanon equipped with around 100 tons of medicines, food, and nutritional supplements for children, in addition to other aid supplies to help those affected by the Beirut explosion.

The move follows the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, overseen by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of ERC.

This is the fourth aircraft dispatched by the UAE, and the second with the coordination and supervision of the ERC, as part of the UAE's efforts to reduce the suffering of people affected by the explosion.

The plane also carried an ERC delegation who will be fulfilling various humanitarian work like delivering aid, assessing the situation on the ground, and identifying further humanitarian needs.

Sheikha Fatima has already donated AED10 million in the aftermath of the explosion in support of the ERC's relief programmes in Lebanon.