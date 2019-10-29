UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourth UAE Biosecurity Conference Concludes In Dubai

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

Fourth UAE Biosecurity Conference concludes in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) The Fourth UAE Biosecurity Conference, which concluded today in Dubai, highlighted the global best practices in improving the detection and control of biological agents and explored the use of Artificial Intelligence as a tool to boost biosecurity.

It also facilitated capacity-building in biosecurity and discussed current biohazard concerns in the UAE and abroad.

The conference was organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment under the theme, "Towards Sustainable Biosecurity", and drew the participation of biosecurity experts from the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Sudan, Japan, and Australia, in addition to local specialists from the government and academia.

The conference emphasised the importance of national and international cooperation, data sharing, benchmarking, the inclusion of the private sector and academia in the decision-making process, and leveraging new technologies to ensure the efficiency of biosecurity measures.

The participants recommended stepping up border biosecurity and establishing smart ports to enhance biosecurity levels without affecting the flow of people and commodities.

To increase public engagement, the attendees concurred on the need to raise awareness over the topic, build the competencies of laboratory employees, including cleaners and security workers, as well as to incorporate biosecurity in school curricula.

The event comprised four key sessions: Challenges to Biosecurity, The Impact of Good Practice on Achieving Biosecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Biosecurity, and Innovation and Security in Biotechnology.

Besides, the agenda included specialised workshops that addressed the scientific and technological developments in global biosecurity, capacity-building of biosafety laboratories, strengthening preparedness and response capacity for biological events and risk assessment of genome editing.

The conference also featured an exhibition of cutting-edge biotechnologies from the public and private sectors, as well as a discussion entitled "Biosecurity Laboratory: Smart Ports for Better Biosecurity", with a focus on ways to counter biohazards at the country’s entry points.

Related Topics

Australia Canada UAE Dubai United Kingdom Japan United States Sudan Sweden Netherlands Border Event From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

6 minutes ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

6 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber launches new relief campaign for Rohing ..

6 minutes ago

UAE provides 26 tonnes of food aid to Southern Mar ..

6 minutes ago

FTA: Expansion of Excise Tax aimed at curbing harm ..

21 minutes ago

RTA accomplishes 1.5m accident-free operation hour ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.