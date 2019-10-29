Fourth UAE Biosecurity Conference concludes in Dubai

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) The Fourth UAE Biosecurity Conference, which concluded today in Dubai, highlighted the global best practices in improving the detection and control of biological agents and explored the use of Artificial Intelligence as a tool to boost biosecurity.

It also facilitated capacity-building in biosecurity and discussed current biohazard concerns in the UAE and abroad.

The conference was organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment under the theme, "Towards Sustainable Biosecurity", and drew the participation of biosecurity experts from the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Sudan, Japan, and Australia, in addition to local specialists from the government and academia.

The conference emphasised the importance of national and international cooperation, data sharing, benchmarking, the inclusion of the private sector and academia in the decision-making process, and leveraging new technologies to ensure the efficiency of biosecurity measures.

The participants recommended stepping up border biosecurity and establishing smart ports to enhance biosecurity levels without affecting the flow of people and commodities.

To increase public engagement, the attendees concurred on the need to raise awareness over the topic, build the competencies of laboratory employees, including cleaners and security workers, as well as to incorporate biosecurity in school curricula.

The event comprised four key sessions: Challenges to Biosecurity, The Impact of Good Practice on Achieving Biosecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Biosecurity, and Innovation and Security in Biotechnology.

Besides, the agenda included specialised workshops that addressed the scientific and technological developments in global biosecurity, capacity-building of biosafety laboratories, strengthening preparedness and response capacity for biological events and risk assessment of genome editing.

The conference also featured an exhibition of cutting-edge biotechnologies from the public and private sectors, as well as a discussion entitled "Biosecurity Laboratory: Smart Ports for Better Biosecurity", with a focus on ways to counter biohazards at the country’s entry points.