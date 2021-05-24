France back at Airport Show to support expectations of Middle East markets

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) DUBAI, 24th May, 2021 (WAM) – Business France will bring together a delegation of French companies to join the In-Person experience and benefit from face-to-face networking sessions with airport professionals from the middle East at the Airport Show 2021.

The show will host a French pavilion focused on airport modernisation and new construction projects.

As the growth of the airport sector in the Middle East was highly disturbed since the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are afoot to expand airports in all related sectors specialising in air freight, aircraft construction and business aviation.

In line with France’s commitment to take action in favour of a sustainable world and respond to social and climate issues, exhibiting companies will introduce how their solutions, empowered by strong technological expertise, can reduce the environmental footprints, and how they tackle many current and future challenges.

"It is with a renewed optimism that 10 first-class companies will represent France's expertise at Airport Show 2021. This three-day live event will be the occasion to share their knowledge, develop valuable partnerships and present innovative technologies, thus bringing the most advanced aviation facilities to the region" commented Frederic Szabo, Managing Director, Business France Middle East.

Before the pandemic, the turnover of the French airport sector represented €63.5 billion globally, while in France the sector consisted of 530 companies employing approximately 100,000 people.