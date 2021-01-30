UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Closes Its Borders To All Countries Outside EU To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:00 PM

France closes its borders to all countries outside EU to stop spread of coronavirus

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) France is closing its borders to people arriving from outside the European Union starting Sunday to try to stop the spread of new variants of the coronavirus and to avoid a third lockdown.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the measure Friday night after an emergency government health security meeting at the presidential palace, warning of a "great risk" from the new variants, FRANCE 24 reported.

All those arriving from other EU countries will be required to produce a negative virus test, he said. France will also close all large shopping centres starting Sunday and limit travel to and from its overseas territories.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France European Union Turkish Lira Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Inflation level rises in the country

21 minutes ago

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

21 minutes ago

Opening event to launch the International Year of ..

27 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 65 people in Pakistan during last 2 ..

38 minutes ago

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Pakistani Foreign ..

53 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 January 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.