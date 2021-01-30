France closes its borders to all countries outside EU to stop spread of coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) France is closing its borders to people arriving from outside the European Union starting Sunday to try to stop the spread of new variants of the coronavirus and to avoid a third lockdown.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the measure Friday night after an emergency government health security meeting at the presidential palace, warning of a "great risk" from the new variants, FRANCE 24 reported.

All those arriving from other EU countries will be required to produce a negative virus test, he said. France will also close all large shopping centres starting Sunday and limit travel to and from its overseas territories.