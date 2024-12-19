France Declares 'exceptional Natural Disaster Measures' In Cyclone-hit Mayotte
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 12:00 PM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) France declared "exceptional natural disaster" measures for Mayotte on Wednesday as authorities grappled with the full scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Chido on the Indian Ocean archipelago, racing against time to search for survivors and supply aid.
The "exceptional" measures, announced by French overseas minister Francois-Noel Buffet late Wednesday on social media platform X, will ensure “faster and more effective management of the crisis.”
French President Emmanuel Macron will be in Mayotte on Thursday, his office said, as officials warned the death toll from the most destructive cyclone in living memory could reach hundreds – possibly thousands.
Mayotte will fall under the "exceptional natural disaster" designation – a new emergency system for overseas territories, said Buffet – for a month. The measures are renewable every two months after that.
It will "enable the local and national authorities to react more quickly while streamlining certain administrative procedures," Buffet said. Authorities have also imposed a nightly curfew to prevent looting.
A preliminary toll from France's interior ministry shows that 31 people have been confirmed killed, 45 seriously wounded and 1,373 suffering lighter injuries. But officials say the toll could rise exponentially.
