France, Germany Call For European Unity, Bolstering Defence
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Europeans to play their "full role" in building a "strong" and "united" Europe capable of defending its interests, in light of Donald Trump assuming office as President of the United States.
During his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Élysée Palace, Macron stressed the need to enhance European "unity" and bolster Europe's defence capabilities while reducing reliance on the US ally.
He also called for increased investment in defence, armament, and space initiatives.
For his part, Scholz described Trump’s new presidency as a "challenge" for Europe, asserting that the continent would remain a "confident and constructive partner."
The meeting coincided with the 62nd anniversary of the Élysée Treaty, which symbolises reconciliation between France and Germany after World War II.
The two leaders reaffirmed their close cooperation in addressing shared challenges, including the war in Ukraine and crises in the middle East.
