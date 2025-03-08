France, Germany, Italy, UK Back Arab Plan For Gaza Reconstruction
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 08:31 PM
BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy and Britain said on Saturday they supported an Arab-backed plan for the reconstruction of Gaza that would cost $53 billion and avoid displacing Palestinians from the enclave, Reuters reported.
"The plan shows a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and promises – if implemented – swift and sustainable improvement of the catastrophic living conditions for the Palestinians living in Gaza," the ministers said in a joint statement.
The Extraordinary Arab Summit last Tuesday approved the plan submitted by the Arab Republic of Egypt regarding early recovery and the reconstruction of Gaza.
Recent Stories
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
More Stories From Middle East
-
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction4 minutes ago
-
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries5 minutes ago
-
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat1 hour ago
-
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign2 hours ago
-
UN Women urges global action to uphold rights, equality, empowerment for women, girls2 hours ago
-
China's foreign exchange reserves rise to $3.23 trillion3 hours ago
-
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people3 hours ago
-
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership4 hours ago
-
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of Women in New York4 hours ago
-
U.S. butane exports reached new record in 20244 hours ago