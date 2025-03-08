Open Menu

France, Germany, Italy, UK Back Arab Plan For Gaza Reconstruction

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 08:31 PM

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy and Britain said on Saturday they supported an Arab-backed plan for the reconstruction of Gaza that would cost $53 billion and avoid displacing Palestinians from the enclave, Reuters reported.

"The plan shows a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and promises – if implemented – swift and sustainable improvement of the catastrophic living conditions for the Palestinians living in Gaza," the ministers said in a joint statement.

The Extraordinary Arab Summit last Tuesday approved the plan submitted by the Arab Republic of Egypt regarding early recovery and the reconstruction of Gaza.

