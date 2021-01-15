UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Introduces Earlier Curfew As Coronavirus Infections Continue To Spike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 01:15 AM

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus infections continue to spike

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2021) France will strengthen border controls and bring forward its night curfew by two hours to 6 p.m. for at least a fortnight as it tries to slow the spread of coronavirus infections, the French government said on Thursday.

France has the seventh highest death toll in the world and the government is particularly worried by the more-transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in Britain, which now accounts for about 1% of new cases, according to Reuters.

The revised curfew will come into effect on Saturday. From Monday, all people travelling to France from outside the European Union will have to show a negative COVID-19 test and self-isolate for a week upon arrival.

A new protocol for EU countries will be worked on ahead of a European summit on Jan. 21, French Prime Minister Jean Castex told a news conference.

"We must do everything to prevent this variant from spreading and ensure that it does not become the dominant variant," Castex said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World France European Union Border All From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

21 minutes ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

2 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

51 minutes ago

New York City Police Face Lawsuit for Injuries in ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.