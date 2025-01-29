Open Menu

France Leads Europe In AI Innovation With 751 Start-ups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 10:15 AM

France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 start-ups

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) France has taken the lead in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation across Europe, with the association “France Digitale” announcing that 751 start-ups were operating in this sector by the end of 2024, a 27 percent increase from the previous year.

These start-ups employ over 36,000 individuals, with a strong emphasis on healthcare and software development.

Since their inception, French AI start-ups have collectively raised a substantial €13 billion, including an impressive €2 billion in 2024 alone.

Reflecting the current AI landscape, 43 percent of these companies are dedicated to developing cutting-edge generative AI solutions. Meanwhile, 28 percent leverage powerful machine learning technologies, and 20 percent specialise in the advanced field of deep learning.

Related Topics

Europe France Lead From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025

60 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebratio ..

RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah

9 hours ago
 Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take year ..

Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast ..

Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025

10 hours ago
 World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza ..

World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire

10 hours ago
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR ..

EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes d ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors

10 hours ago
 M42 launches new structure at Arab Health 2025

M42 launches new structure at Arab Health 2025

11 hours ago
 Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin t ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow

11 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shapin ..

Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future

11 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab He ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East