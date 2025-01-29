France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 start-ups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) France has taken the lead in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation across Europe, with the association “France Digitale” announcing that 751 start-ups were operating in this sector by the end of 2024, a 27 percent increase from the previous year.

These start-ups employ over 36,000 individuals, with a strong emphasis on healthcare and software development.

Since their inception, French AI start-ups have collectively raised a substantial €13 billion, including an impressive €2 billion in 2024 alone.

Reflecting the current AI landscape, 43 percent of these companies are dedicated to developing cutting-edge generative AI solutions. Meanwhile, 28 percent leverage powerful machine learning technologies, and 20 percent specialise in the advanced field of deep learning.

