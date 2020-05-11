France lifts lockdown gradually, keeps restaurants and cafes closed

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) The French government formally and gradually lifted the quarantine that was imposed in the country for two months due to the coronavirus on Monday, but many restrictions were due to remain in place.

According to the German press agency, dpa, French people will now be able to leave their homes without carrying a signed declaration as to why they are on the streets, and most shops and other workplaces are set to reopen.

But in a country with one of Europe's highest COVID-19 death tolls - 26,380 as of Sunday - authorities are anxious to keep social mingling to a minimum for the moment.

Anyone who can continue to work from home should still do so, the government says.

Cafes and restaurants will remain shut for the moment.

Primary schools will reopen gradually starting this week, with middle schools reopening the week after only in areas less affected by COVID-19.

Signed declarations will still be required for anyone taking public transport at peak hours in the greater Paris region, with usage reserved for commuters and those on essential trips.

Nationwide, masks will be required on public transport. travel restrictions remain between mainland France, the Mediterranean island of Corsica, and overseas territories.

In Paris and north-eastern France, which are categorised as red zones with a higher rate of COVID-19 infections or hospitalisations, public parks will remain closed.