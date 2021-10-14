UrduPoint.com

France Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai Welcomes Almost 80,000 Visitors In First 10 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 12:15 PM

France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes almost 80,000 visitors in first 10 days

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) France has announced that the country's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed 79,559 visitors during the first 10 days of the event.

Earlier this week, Expo 2020 Dubai announced that its has welcomed 411,768 ticketed visits in its first 10 days since the start of the first World Expo being held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Visitors belonged to 175 nationalities, with one in three visitors came from abroad. The announced figures include all physical ticket-holders. They exclude representatives, delegations and guests of international participants, partners and other stakeholders, as well as Expo staff.

Guests visiting the France Pavilion can enjoy a luminous experience on the outdoor terrace at night: Roger Pradier is providing remarkably aesthetic lighting for the Belvedere floor. The nomadic models Tank designed by Cédric Ragot, La Hutte designed by matali crasset, and Lampiok designed by Stéphane Joyeux spread a light that adapts to the time of the day, transforming the Belvedere space.

Running until 31st March 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

Related Topics

Africa World France Dubai Terrace Progress Middle East Tank March 2020 Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes close coordination between Pakistan ..

PM emphasizes close coordination between Pakistan and Iran on Afghanistan situat ..

7 minutes ago
 PHF organizes virtual session to mark Internationa ..

PHF organizes virtual session to mark International Disaster Reduction Day

15 minutes ago
 PITB signs Agreements with Punjab Irrigation Depar ..

PITB signs Agreements with Punjab Irrigation Department to implement e-Library a ..

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 239.14 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 239.14 million

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th October 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.