France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes Les Maisons du Voyage as an Associate Partner

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) The France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed Les Maisons du Voyage, a travel services provider, as an Associate Partner.

Through the partnership with the France Pavilion at Expo 2020, Les Maisons du Voyage have put together a full programme: tailor-made trips, guided tours, group trips or stopovers.

Since 1991, Les Maisons du Voyage have been organising customised travel solutions that encourage their customers to learn more about the countries they visit and the people they meet. Partnering with Expo 2020 was a natural decision for this specialist in middle Eastern travel.

The France Pavilion will provide an international platform to demonstrate how it is working and innovating on new ideas for mobility that is more respectful of the planet and beneficial to its citizens.

Expo 2020 will be an opportunity for France to develop and show the world a sustainable and united transition.

"I am delighted that Les Maisons du Voyage has become an Associate Partner for the France Pavilion, and would like to thank all the team for their dedication and trust in these difficult circumstances.

I believe that the success of Expo 2020, and that of the French Pavilion in particular also depends on tourism, and that’s why COFREX (Compagnie Française des Expositions) is committed to ensuring that France’s participation at the event offers its visitors a truly unique experience," Erik Linquier, Commissioner General for France at World Expo 2020 Dubai and Chairman of COFREX at Expo 2020 Dubai and CEO of COFREX.

"World Expos have always had a special place in Les Maisons’s story, thus, it was evident to be engaged in this key event. Our expertise in this region means we can offer a vast program of travel possibilities tailored to all the different visitors coming to Expo 2020," Jean-Emmanuel Chometon, Director General of Les Maisons du Voyage.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022 under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future''.