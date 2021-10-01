UrduPoint.com

France Pavilion Launches Notre-Dame Augmented Reality Experience At Expo 2020, Detailing Cathedralâ€™s History, Reconstruction

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 09:00 PM

France Pavilion launches Notre-Dame augmented reality experience at Expo 2020, detailing cathedralâ€™s history, reconstruction

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) â€˜Notre-Dame de Paris, the ExpÃ©rienceâ€™ â€“ an innovative exhibition on the cathedralâ€™s 850-year history using physical scenography and augmented reality, opened at the France Pavilion today.

The exhibition, which runs until 1 November, takes visitors through the cathedralâ€™s construction in the middle Ages, its role in the religious, cultural and political life of France, and the restoration work being undertaken following the damage the World Heritage building sustained in a fire in April 2019.

â€˜Histopadsâ€™ â€“ cutting-edge tablet devices developed by the French start-up Histovery â€“ will provide visitors with a virtual and interactive experience of historical events, such as the coronation of Emperor Napoleon I and the construction of the spire of Viollet-le-Duc.

The Histopadâ€™s augmented technology will also enable visitors to understand the complexity of the restoration work and the different trades involved in rebuilding the landmark building.

The experience, which opens the on the eve of Franceâ€™s National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai, is a precursor to the much larger â€˜Notre-Dame de Parisâ€™ exhibition, which will take place in Paris at the CollÃ¨ge des Bernardins in spring 2022. It will then tour throughout Europe, as well as the Americas and Asia, for the duration of the reconstruction project.

The exhibition is presented by the L'OrÃ©al Group, Expoâ€™s Official Beauty Products and Services Partner and one of the donors to the cathedralâ€™s restoration.

Related Topics

Fire World Technology Europe France Dubai Paris April November 2019 2020 Church Asia

Recent Stories

Rain with isolated heavy falls likely in various p ..

Rain with isolated heavy falls likely in various parts of country: PMD

11 minutes ago
 Situation in Karachi under control, despite 8/9 ho ..

Situation in Karachi under control, despite 8/9 hours continuous rain: Administr ..

11 minutes ago
 Danish Foreign Minister lauds Pakistan's role in A ..

Danish Foreign Minister lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, successful ev ..

11 minutes ago
 US Does Not Rule Out Blinken-Macron Meeting During ..

US Does Not Rule Out Blinken-Macron Meeting During Top Diplomat's Trip to Paris ..

11 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai will shape coming era in history o ..

Expo 2020 Dubai will shape coming era in history of civilisation: Saqr Ghobash

47 minutes ago
 2-day annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Musa Shah Renal ..

2-day annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Musa Shah Renal, others from Oct 2

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.