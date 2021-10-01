France Pavilion launches Notre-Dame augmented reality experience at Expo 2020, detailing cathedralâ€™s history, reconstruction

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) â€˜Notre-Dame de Paris, the ExpÃ©rienceâ€™ â€“ an innovative exhibition on the cathedralâ€™s 850-year history using physical scenography and augmented reality, opened at the France Pavilion today.

The exhibition, which runs until 1 November, takes visitors through the cathedralâ€™s construction in the middle Ages, its role in the religious, cultural and political life of France, and the restoration work being undertaken following the damage the World Heritage building sustained in a fire in April 2019.

â€˜Histopadsâ€™ â€“ cutting-edge tablet devices developed by the French start-up Histovery â€“ will provide visitors with a virtual and interactive experience of historical events, such as the coronation of Emperor Napoleon I and the construction of the spire of Viollet-le-Duc.

The Histopadâ€™s augmented technology will also enable visitors to understand the complexity of the restoration work and the different trades involved in rebuilding the landmark building.

The experience, which opens the on the eve of Franceâ€™s National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai, is a precursor to the much larger â€˜Notre-Dame de Parisâ€™ exhibition, which will take place in Paris at the CollÃ¨ge des Bernardins in spring 2022. It will then tour throughout Europe, as well as the Americas and Asia, for the duration of the reconstruction project.

The exhibition is presented by the L'OrÃ©al Group, Expoâ€™s Official Beauty Products and Services Partner and one of the donors to the cathedralâ€™s restoration.