France Pavilion on-track for September completion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) The French Pavilion, located in the Mobility District, is rapidly shaping up, and is on track for a handover in September 2020, in time for Expo 2020 Dubai.

The organisers of the upcoming World Expo welcomed Erik Linquier, General Commissioner; Philippe Mille, Pavilion Director; and Architects, Bernard Mauplot from Atelier du Prado and Jacob Celnikier from Celnikier & Grabli, to the pavilion’s construction site in Dubai.

"With the support of our talented team that has been working non-stop, as well as the immense support we have received from the team at Expo, we anticipate construction to conclude by June 2020, with a complete handover shortly before the launch. The concept of the pavilion will bring to the forefront the interactivity and participation of all, which is an integral part of our public journey designed to interact with all types of visitors," Mille said.

"The pavilion will promote the French innovation model, which makes it possible to conciliate sustainable development and international business competitiveness for connected and sustainable cities and territories, serving the citizen and the common good," Linquier said.

The France Pavilion will be a symbol of the participation of France in this world event, an emblem of the promotion of French innovation and experiential space for all visitors.

The design of the pavilion is based on the three pillars of bio-climatism: Controlling solar gains, providing a highly insulating waterproof envelope, and limiting the use of fossil fuels as much as possible.

Designed by the Atelier du Prado Architects and Celnikier & Grabli, the French Pavilion has light as one of the key inspirations.

The pavilion will express, through its name, "Light, Enlightenments", France's singular and innovative vision in terms of ecological and inclusive transition, combining a strong architectural gesture with an innovative immersive scenography.

The pavilion will have a 2,700 square metres, sqm, external façade covered with photovoltaic panels. It is this façade and a canopy, hanging at an altitude of 15 metres and drawing a sky of 1,500sqm, that will form an artificial screen and sky, which becomes dematerialised day and night in an invitation and a prelude to the "Light, Enlightenments" journey that the pavilion unfolds within it.

Earlier this year, the France Pavilion announced their ambassadors: Jessica Préalpato, an award-winning pastry chef, and Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut with the ESA. These representatives embody the country’s vision for Expo 2020 Dubai and their involvement with the project and the contribution of their expertise will enable France to shine on the international stage.