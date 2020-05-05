France supports decision to postpone Expo 2020 Dubai to next year

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Through its Commissioner General for the World Expo 2020 Dubai, France has supported the decision to postpone the event by one year, which will now take place from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022.

This postponement has been officially announced by Expo 2020 Dubai and is set to be approved by the Bureau International des Expositions’, BIE, on 29th May.

The France Pavilion, with the support of Compagnie Francaise des Expositions, COFREX, the body in charge of organising France’s participation in international and world exhibitions, and its partners, invite visitors to share their renewed ambition in October 2021. The one-year postponement will give France the opportunity to reinvent its pavilion to better suit today’s global challenge of innovative eco-friendly and user-oriented mobility solutions.

France, through its Commissioner General for World Expo 2020 Dubai, has voiced its support of the decision made by more than two-thirds of BIE’s Member States and the organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai; a reasonable and responsible step during these uncertain times. The decision aims to ensure that the millions of visitors expected at Expo can enjoy the event in the best of conditions.

The goal of a World Expo is to raise awareness and work towards solving the greatest challenges we face today.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future' is now more important than ever. All nations will come together for six months to brainstorm, pitch and implement concrete solutions to serve humankind. Given the current health crisis, this theme is no longer a suggestion, but a priority.

France will echo this need, using the France Pavilion to convey how French innovation can play a part in reaching that goal. This international event will give France a platform to showcase its actions and innovations featuring new eco-friendly and user-oriented mobility solutions.

"I recognise this responsible decision, which is the most suitable given the current international health crisis and demonstrates a collective will to keep everyone safe and healthy. Through COFREX’s actions and with the support from our sponsors, France’s participation will be even more impactful," said Erik Linquier, Commissioner General for the France Pavilion at World Expo 2020 Dubai and Chairman of COFREX.

The French Pavilion’s sponsors positively welcomed the decision to postpone the event and they confirmed their support through maintaining their participation in the France Pavilion.