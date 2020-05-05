France supports decision to postpone World Expo Dubai to next year

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) PARIS, 5th May 2020 (WAM) – Through its Commissioner General for the World Expo 2020 Dubai, France has announced its support to the decision to postpone the event by one year, from October 1st, 2021 to March 31st, 2022.

This postponement has been officially announced by Expo 2020 Dubai and is set to be approved by the Bureau International des Expositions’ (BIE) on May 29th.

The France Pavilion, with the support of Compagnie Française des Expositions (COFREX), the body in charge of organizing France’s participation in international and world exhibitions, and its partners, invite visitors to share their renewed ambition in October 2021. The one-year postponement will give France the opportunity to reinvent its Pavilion to better suit today’s global challenge of innovative eco-friendly and user-oriented mobility solutions.

France, through its Commissioner General for World Expo 2020 Dubai, has voiced its support of the decision made by more than two-thirds of BIE’s Member States and the organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai; a reasonable and responsible step during these uncertain times. The decision to postpone the event, supported by France and by more than two-third of BIE’s Member States, aims to ensure that the millions of visitors expected at Expo can enjoy the event in the best of conditions.

The goal of a World Expo is to raise awareness and work towards solving the greatest challenges we face today. Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme of "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" is now more important than ever. All nations will come together for six months to brainstorm, pitch and implement concrete solutions to serve humankind. Given the current health crisis, this theme is no longer a suggestion, but a priority.

France will echo this need, using the France Pavilion to convey how French innovation can play a part in reaching that goal. This international event will give France a platform to showcase its actions and innovations featuring new eco-friendly and user-oriented mobility solutions.

"I recognize this responsible decision, which is the most suitable given the current international health crisis and demonstrates a collective will to keep everyone safe and healthy. Through COFREX’s actions and with the support from our sponsors, France’s participation will be even more impactful. This extra year will give us the opportunity to further focus on the program and experience we want to create for our visitors on the France Pavilion. It is also our responsibility to contribute to and support post-crisis efforts to reboot the French economy," said Erik Linquier, Commissioner General for the France Pavilion at World Expo 2020 Dubai and Chairman of COFREX.

The France Pavilion’s sponsors positively welcomed the decision to postpone the event in order to focus on the health and safety of the international community. They confirmed their support through maintaining their participation in the France Pavilion, and COFREX would like to thank them for their trust, cooperation and efforts. COFREX is delighted to keep working with its sponsors to make France’s participation in the World Expo a unique experience for its visitors. The success of France's participation in the World Expo 2020 Dubai will also and above all be measured by the success of the companies involved, economic stakeholders and local French authorities, which will showcase their actions in contributing to the economic rebound we are all working towards.