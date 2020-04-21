France suspends all flights outside Schengen

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) France has stopped all flights outside the Schengen zone, French Transport and Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

"There are no more international flights outside the Schengen zone," Borne told French RTL radio, the agency reported.

According to coronavirus tracker 'Worldometers', France has so far registered 155,383 coronavirus cases, 20,265 deaths and 37,409 recoveries.