France Thanks UAE For Helping To Evacuate French Citizens From Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

France thanks UAE for helping to evacuate French citizens from Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received on Monday a telephone call from Florence Parly, French Minister of Armed Forces, during which they discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation regarding regional defence and military issues of mutual interest to serve interests of the two friendly countries.

Within the framework of joint cooperation between the two countries, Florence Parly commended the efforts made by the UAE in helping to evacuate French citizens from Afghanistan in light of the current circumstances it is going through.

Al Bowardi affirmed the UAE's firm keenness and readiness to provide all forms of assistance and extend a helping hand to brotherly and friendly countries to support joint international efforts to serve security and stability in the region.

